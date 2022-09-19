Covington Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 653,048 shares of company stock worth $102,324,342. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $137.74 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

