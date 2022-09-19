Covington Capital Management Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after buying an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 254,639 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

