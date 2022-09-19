Covington Capital Management Purchases 532 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 226,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

