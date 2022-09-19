Covington Capital Management Purchases 768 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 204.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,004 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84.

