Covington Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,540,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFUV opened at $32.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.