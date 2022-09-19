Covington Capital Management Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $232.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

