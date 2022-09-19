Covington Capital Management Sells 1,410 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.4 %

VOD opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.