Covington Capital Management Sells 1,750 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,747.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 919,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $11,693,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,732 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PDEC opened at $29.54 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $31.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

