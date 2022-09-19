Covington Capital Management Sells 2,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.79 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

