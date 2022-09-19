Covington Capital Management Sells 29,077 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,077 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in GSK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $30.83 on Monday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.