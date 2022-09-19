Covington Capital Management Sells 636 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $60,124,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $485.20 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.08 and a 200 day moving average of $463.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

