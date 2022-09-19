Covington Capital Management Sells 90 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $222.11 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.03 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

