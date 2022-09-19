Covington Capital Management Sells 900 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.