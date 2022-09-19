Covington Capital Management Sells 935 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Comerica were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

