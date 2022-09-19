Covington Capital Management Takes $179,000 Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $178.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.79%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.