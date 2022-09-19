Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UNH stock opened at $521.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.29 and its 200-day moving average is $511.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

