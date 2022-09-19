Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 426 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.6% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,682,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 230,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,718,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,325,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

