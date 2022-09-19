Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $20.63 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 181,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $57,859,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after purchasing an additional 952,346 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 706,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

