Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96,376.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,937.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 109,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,980.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 406,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 386,719 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 160,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 152,625 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

