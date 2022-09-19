Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.11 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

