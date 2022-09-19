Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,379,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

