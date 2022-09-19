Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lessened by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $100.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

