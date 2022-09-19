DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,431 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 555.5% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $112.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.