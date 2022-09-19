DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 210 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $456.68 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.67. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

