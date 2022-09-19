DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Welltower stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

