DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 11.2% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 436,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.15.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.