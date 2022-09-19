DnB Asset Management AS Buys 2,691 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,222 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems Company Profile

CTXS opened at $103.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $112.59.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

