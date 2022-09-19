DnB Asset Management AS Buys 462 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

