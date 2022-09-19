DnB Asset Management AS Buys 55 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $693.51 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $704.26 and its 200-day moving average is $672.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

