DnB Asset Management AS Buys 9,896 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $108.99.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

