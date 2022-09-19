DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 74,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.