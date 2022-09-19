DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 193,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 167,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 38.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

