DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock opened at $115.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

