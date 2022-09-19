DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $144.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

