DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $53.65 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

