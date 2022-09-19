DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.13 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 45.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $98.59 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

