DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.95 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 30.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O opened at $64.31 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

