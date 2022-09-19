DnB Asset Management AS Has $6.92 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $118.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

