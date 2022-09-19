DnB Asset Management AS Has $7.01 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after purchasing an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 135,311 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.