DnB Asset Management AS Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of UGI by 29.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in UGI by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Stock Down 3.0 %

UGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $36.50 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.