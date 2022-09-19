DnB Asset Management AS Has $7.75 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

CLX stock opened at $141.77 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average is $142.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

