DnB Asset Management AS Has $7.91 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

