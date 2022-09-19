DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

