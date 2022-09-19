DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,326 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

