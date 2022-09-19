DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 736 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.9 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average of $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

