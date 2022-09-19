DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $209.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

