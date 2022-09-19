DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

