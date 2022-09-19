DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after buying an additional 273,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

NYSE PKG opened at $118.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average of $148.04.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

