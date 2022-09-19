DnB Asset Management AS Sells 10,155 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $4,423,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,614,000 after purchasing an additional 105,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $4,226,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank stock opened at $171.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

