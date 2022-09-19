DnB Asset Management AS Sells 60 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 181.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $32,744,401. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.9 %

TDG stock opened at $581.93 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.08.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

